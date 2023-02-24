Buhari Condemns Killing of Labour Party’s Senatorial Candidate, Oyibo Chukwu 





.Directs security agencies to track down perpetrators

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Chief Oyibo Chukwu and his personal aide.

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, believed the perpetrators of this ignoble act, in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have no respect for human life and dignity, and therefore deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.

The President affirmed his avowed commitment to an election that is devoid of violence and rancour.

He reminded all political actors that it is the choice of the electorate that counts, and therefore all eligible Nigerians should boldly exercise their civic rights without any fear of intimidation.

The President, therefore, directed security agencies to track down the culprits of this heinous…





Source: Thisday Newspaper