Coronation Merchant Bank Projects 2.8% GDP Growth for 2023





Kayode Tokede

Experts at Coronation Merchant Bank have projected 2.8 per cent growth in Gross Domestic Product for 2023, attributing it to slow policy implementations and capital expenses due to laser focus on the general elections and transition between administration in the first half of the year.

The Chief Economist and Head, Economic Research/Intelligence, Coronation Merchant Bank, Chinwe Egwim in a presentation stated that the GDP growth is projected to be driven mainly by the non-oil sector.

According to her, “The services, agriculture and manufacturing sectors are likely to remain key growth drivers, supported by financial interventions by the CBN. Furthermore, the effective implementation of the 2022 Finance Act and the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiatives should contribute to the growth drive through increased non-oil revenues.

“We also considered stable oil prices above USD80/barrel. However, we expect domestic crude oil production to remain…





