Court Orders Security Operatives to Give Protection to CUPP’s Spokesman, Ugochinyere – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered security agencies in the country to within 24 hours provide protection to the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Justice Eleojo Enenche gave the order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought before the court over failed assassination attempt on his life as well as alleged planned invasion of his home in Akokwa in Imo State by agents of the state government.

Ugochinyere is the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for the House of Representatives seat in Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State.

His house in Akokwa was recently invaded by gunmen and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in the process and some people killed.

In a motion exparte marked: M/4710/2023, filed and argued by his lawyer, Mr. P. O. Abang, the applicant had urged the court…