CSOs to Police, Security Agencies: Hold Your Officers Deployed to Polling Stations Responsible for Breaches





*Says flash points of violent states are Rivers, Ebonyi, Delta, Nasarawa and Zamfara

*Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers

*Police pledge hitch free poll

*Female lawyers seek protection of women against violence

*List Borno, Plateau, Kaduna, Kwara as hotspots Group to students, youths: Do not sell your votes

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah in Abuja, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

With exactly 24 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, a coalition of civil society groups has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and other heads of security agencies to hold security officials posted to polling centres accountable for any breach during the elections.

The civil society groups also commended President Mohammadu Buhari for opting to remain neutral during the presidential and other elections.

The group alerted security agencies of states perceived as security…





Source: Thisday Newspaper