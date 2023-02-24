DCP Kyari Losses Appeal against Bail Denial 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja has rejected the appeal of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, against the ruling of a Federal High Court, Abuja which last year refused to admit him to bail.

Kyari, who is a former head of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, is standing trial over alleged complicity in hard drugs dealings.

Kyari and four members of the IRT – ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were last year arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA had specifically charged them with conspiracy to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

Although, they pleaded not guilty to the charges however, the court refused to grant their bail application on the grounds that they might tamper with evidence.

Dissatisfied, lKyari then approached the appellate court Seeking for an order…





Source: Thisday Newspaper