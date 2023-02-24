Diri Hails FG on ADR Centre in Yenagoa





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has commended the federal government over the siting of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre under the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission in Yenagoa.

Diri, gave the commendation when a delegation of the commission led by an Executive Commissioner, Capt. John Tonlagha, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Diri, who said the gesture offers hope not only to the people of the state, but also to the entire Niger Delta, described it as a sign of good things to come.

According to him, “this has been the bone of contention between most Niger Delta states, which is principally on the relocation of head offices of oil companies to their areas of operation. I see what is happening today as a very good sign that our age-long dream may be achieved.

“Bringing the ADRC to Yenagoa is a sign of good things to come for the government and people of Bayelsa State….





Source: Thisday Newspaper