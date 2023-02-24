Gbajabiamila Alleges Plot to Frustrate Tinubu





Segun James

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has alleged that the Naira redesign was an attempt to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not win Saturday’s election..

Gbajabiamila in a surprise outburst said that but for the grace of God who scuttled the high profile political moves, Tinubu would have been stopped from participating in tomorrow’s election.

He described the scarcity of cash and fuel close to the election has a plot to rig the election.

Gbajabiamila who stated this during his yearly Constituency Outreach Programme at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos reiterated that the current economic situation biting hard on the citizens is aimed at dissuading voters from voting for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

“I was telling some people the other day, when people talk about rigging election, they talk about on the day of the election, they do…





Source: Thisday Newspaper