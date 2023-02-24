Group Calls for Calm, Peaceful Elections





Sunday Okobi

In few hours to the 2023 general election in Nigeria, an advocacy and justice-oriented international organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), has cautioned Nigerians of all creeds and in all regions on the need to vote without rancour and acrimony in the elections.

At a press conference held by the group in Rivers State, the President of BAN, Azubuike Onowu, urged Nigerians that whosoever becomes the elected president should be given all the support, even as he called on the citizens should carry out their responsibilities in support of the leadership.

He stated that although Nigeria has always had a leadership challenge, the citizens must also recognize their responsibilities while taking cognisance of their rights.

The BAN, also known as Buccaneers Confraternity (BC), also maintained that the buccaneers referred to by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is an adjective to describe politicians who acts in recklessly and often unscrupulous ways,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper