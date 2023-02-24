INEC Distributes Sensitive Election Materials in Bauchi





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Amid tight security, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disbursed sensitive materials for the presidential and parliamentary elections to Electoral Officers of the 20 local government areas in Bauchi State.

THISDAY learnt that distribution exercise was done amid heavy security presence, including personnel of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Briefing journalists on the development at the office of the commission in Bauchi, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Bauchi State, Mohammed Bulama Nura, said: “As you can see from the background, we evacuated our sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the state office for distribution to the 20 local government areas headed by our Electoral Officers.”

According to him, “The process is ongoing. Each local government area is going to have its own share of the materials. As you can see, the buses are around and the security…





Source: Thisday Newspaper