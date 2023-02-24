Katsina NAWOJ Tasks Security Agencies on Violence-free Elections





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has tasked security agencies and political parties to ensure that this year’s general election is free from violence.

The state Chairperson of NAWOJ, Hannatu Mohammed, in a statement issued yesterday urged security agencies to ensure that effective measures are put in place to protect all participants and prevent human rights violations.

She said the call became imperative in view of the determination of the association to ensure free, fair and credible elections, adding that members of the association will monitor the exercise to ensure its credibility and transparency.

Mohammed, however, urged the electorate, especially women, to shun inducements from politicians and exercise their franchise in accordance with their conscience in order to usher in credible and responsible leaders in the forthcoming polls.

She added that: “NAWOJ is calling on all…





Source: Thisday Newspaper