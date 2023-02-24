Military, Police Vow to Defend Democracy at All Costs





* FG closes all land borders

Kingsley Nwzeh and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The military high command and its police counterpart have vowed to defend the democratic system of government in Nigeria with everything within their means. They also promised to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the smooth conduct of the general election.

The security agencies spoke yesterday in Abuja at a joint briefing with some journalists.

Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, warned during the briefing that strong forces would be deployed to check those who might attempt to breach public peace during the elections.

Gusau said, “We are set for the conduct of hitch-free election in the country. The AFN is prepared to support the Nigeria Police and other government agencies responsible for conducting elections. The CDS has sent out strong messages that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed to total collaboration with other security agencies to ensure this…





