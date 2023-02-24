Presidential Election: AIG Promises Adequate Security in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13 (Awka), Anambra State, Abutu Yaro, alongside other four Commissioners of Police deployed to Rivers State to supervise the 2023 general elections, has assured the state of adequate security before, during and after the polls.

The AIG, who briefed journalists yesterday at the police headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, noted that election is not war but a political process which should be peaceful with a comfortable outcome.

Yaro warned trouble makers and persons who intend to disrupt the peace of the state during the elections to steer clear, saying the police and other security agencies will not allow such to thrive.

AIG Yaro said the delegation was mandated by the Inspector General Police (IG) to undertake election security management for the election, stressing that the police are determined to ensure professionalism and rancour-free election in Rivers…





Source: Thisday Newspaper