THE DIGNITY OF LABOUR

· “There is benefit in every kind of hard work . . . ” – Proverbs 14:23.

· A talented Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold, in one of his popular songs entitled ‘WORK,’ encouraged people to work hard. This is in harmony with what God’s Word; the Bible, recommends at Ecclesiastes chapter 9, verse 10, where it says: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do with all your might . . . ”

· Work – whether paid or unpaid, is good for our health and well-being. It contributes to our happiness, helps us to build confidence and self-esteem, and can reward us financially. Work is an essential tool through which individuals can achieve their goals, flourish, and live happy, meaningful lives.

· Work has different dimensions, such as work for making a living and work for developing one’s talent and potential. For example, a little girl in one of the corners of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper