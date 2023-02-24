The Voice Nigeria S4: Who Will Be Saved on Niyola’s Team?





The last set of the Knockouts stage will be held tomorrow and Coach Niyola and her talents will be in the spotlight. Last week saw Coach Naeto C save only seven talents with no steals. Naeto C already stole Nicole from Praiz and is likely going to steal a talent from Niyola to complete his team.

Although Naeto C’s talents have their own shortcomings, some of them delighted the coaches. They include Jennifer who performed ‘And I’m Not Telling You I’m Not Going,’ by Jennifer Hudson and Fatima who performed ‘A Million Dreams’ by P!nk.

Niyola has some stars in her team and one wonders who will shine the brightest when they climb the stage tomorrow. Will it be Gideon, Mike Frost or any other talent? Tomorrow’s episode will reveal.





Source: Thisday Newspaper