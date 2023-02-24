Youths in Lagos Declare for Tinubu





As the nation counts down to the presidential election, youths in Lagos have come under a single umbrella to reiterate their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, they submitted, is the most experienced and reliable candidate to lead the country in the next dispensation.

The youths, who came from all the traditional divisions in Lagos, converged on Marquee Hall in Agidingbi, Ikeja, yesterday to unanimously adopt the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Besides, the youths endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for another term, describing the Lagos helmsman as the most performing state administrator in the outgoing dispensation.

The attendees included members of non-political youth organisations, members of voluntary youth organisation (uniform) operating in Lagos, and their non-uniform counterparts in various groups.

Reading out the decisions agreed at the event, Chairman of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper