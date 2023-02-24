Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate’s Convoy Attacked





Gunshots were fired at the motorcade of the Zamfara People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, Thursday night in Gusau. In the convoy was the wife of the PDP guber candidate in the state.

The state Anti-thuggery squad has been accused of perpetrating the attack.

The attack took place at about 11 pm local time.

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party had secured a court order restraining the anti-thuggery squad from all forms of activities in the state.

In a press conference Friday in Gusau, the state capital, Lawal accused Governor Matawalle of playing the dirtiest of politics.

The statement read in parts: “It is a matter of record that last night the Zamfara State-backed anti-thuggery committee ambushed my entourage; the reason for this press conference was to address a horrific and disturbing incident in Gusau, Zamfara State.

“At around 11:30 pm on Thursday, 23/2/2023, my motorcade conveying my wife and her entourage…





Source: Thisday Newspaper