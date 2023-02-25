Atiku’s Last Chance





NIGERIA DECIDES…NIGERIA DECIDES

Charles Ajunwa

The political journey of the Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar may end this year if he fails to win today’s Presidential election. He will be too old in 2027 for a presidential campaign. In the build up to the 2019 presidential election, political pundits predicted that the candidate of the opposition PDP, Atiku, would emerge victorious. They had predicted that he would defeat the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, with a small margin. At the end of the day, Buhari coasted home to victory with over 15 million votes.

Although Buhari is not going to be on the ballot in today’s presidential election, Atiku has three powerful candidates to contend with – Tinubu, Obi and Kwankwaso. Can Atiku be lucky this time around? Nigerian voters determine this today.

Atiku’s foray into politics was in the early 1980s when he worked…





Source: Thisday Newspaper