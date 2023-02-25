Buhari: I Voted for Tinubu





.Predicts APC victory from Daura to Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in rare show of loyalty on Saturday in his country home, Daura, Katsina State, displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying after campaigning for the political leader in many parts of the country, he has reaffirmed on his preferred successor.

President Buhari, who voted alongside his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and other family members, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, assured that he had always supported the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu, and the show of his ballot paper to the media and the public further shows his commitment to the party and the national leader.

According to him: “I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy. Well, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper