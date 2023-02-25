Diplomats Celebrate Outstanding Nigerian Women





To celebrate the 2023 the International Women’s Day, diplomatic missions and delegations from across America, Europe and Africa recently converged on the expansive garden of the United States Consular-General’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, to honour and celebrate women who are champions of women’s leadership and gender equality in Nigeria. At the well-attended awards’ gala, the Chief Host and United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard applauded the awardees for their ability to draw support for women through accelerated actions towards gender equality, writes Funke Olaode

It was a women’s affairs when on Saturday February 18th, 2023, dignitaries, mostly women from the public and the private sectors, politicians, captains of industry and members of diplomatic missions of Australia, Democratic Republic of Congo, The European Union, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States in partnership with the United Nations Entity for Gender…





Source: Thisday Newspaper