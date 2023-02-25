Dispatch of Electoral Materials: Heavy Security at FCT INEC Office





Security has been beefed up at the Municipal office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Karu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in preparation for Saturday’s elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 military vehicles on patrol made a stop over at the office, which caused some minutes of gridlock, prompting motorists to divert to other routes.

Also, several Police officers were seen patrolling the vicinity, while some men of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) were equally seen in and around the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the office was a beehive of activities as materials were being sorted and dispatched to Wuse, Gwarimpa and other wards under the municipal.

Several vehicles were seen as late as 8: 30 p.m Friday carrying materials from the office to the various voting points.

NAN reports that expectations were high among business operators and residents as many were seen discussing about the likely outcome of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper