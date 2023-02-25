EFCC Intercepts N32.4m Suspected to be for Vote-buying in Lagos 





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32, 400,000 new notes suspected to be for vote buying in Lagos.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission.

It said the suspect involved was taken into custody for further questioning.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has implored all personnel of the commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

“Tactical team of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT….





Source: Thisday Newspaper