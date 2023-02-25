El- Rufai Laments Poor Voter Turnout in Kaduna 





By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed concern over low voter turnout in the Presidential and national assembly elections in Kaduna state.

Speaking in an interview with journalists while waiting to cast his vote at his PU 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA, the governor appealed to the people to come out and vote.

He commended INEC for improvement in the electoral process, stressing that “so far everything appears orderly across the state; all the reports we are getting are positive”.

The governor however said, “This morning, we got report of one incident in Southern Kaduna where BVAS and ballot boxes were snatched and in Soba where two ballot boxes were also snatched”.

While lamenting the poor turnout of voters, El-Rufai said, “My only concern is low voter turnout, people are not coming out to vote. And I want to appeal to everyone to please come out and vote, because you have once in four years opportunity…





Source: Thisday Newspaper