Kaduna Police Enforce Restriction of Movement





Sunday Babaji, Commissioner of Police on election duty deployed to Kaduna State, has ordered a strict enforcement of the restriction of human and vehicular movements into and within Kaduna State.

The enforcement oder is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Command Spokesman DSP Mohammed Jalige.

Jalige said the order was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police during Saturday’s General Elections across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“The General public is hereby informed that the restriction of movement will take effect from midnight (0000hrs to 1800hrs) on Feb 25th. It covers all the entry points into the state and within the entire 23 local government areas.

” It is equally advised that no large gatherings, campaign or political rallies under whatever guise will be tolerated within the stipulated restriction hours and violators of the said order will be dealt with.

“The Command is therefore calling on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper