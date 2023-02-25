Lagos Police Overwhelmed as Thugs Destroy Ballot Papers in Many Polling Units





Sunday Ehigiator

The men of the Nigerian Police attached to some polling units across Lagos State appeared to be overwhelmed by thugs who disrupted the voting process in many polling units in the state.

According to reports, it took the intervention of the military to restore peace and order in some of the affected polling units.

It was reported that voting was disrupted in polling units around Surulere, Ikate, and Ajah after thugs attacked the area and threatened voters that won’t vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to leave the polling units while policemen could not stop them.

It was also reported that at Ikate, popular Nigerian Rapper, Falz, had his phone stolen from him by thugs in the presence of policemen, while the thugs also scattered the ballot boxes and poured the ballot papers in the gutter.

At Ogombo Primary School, in the Lekki area of the state, it was reported that thugs chased everyone out, locked the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper