Nigeria’s Moment of Truth





*Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Clash in Historic Poll

Our correspondents

On the 24th anniversary of the election that returned Nigeria to Democracy in 1999, Nigerians will today file out to elect a President that will run the country for another four years, effective May 29.

All the 18 registered political parties are fielding candidates for the presidential election, but the four leading candidates are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

These four men have divided the country across all lines in an election that promises to be keenly contested.

Their campaigns across the 36 states and Abuja have been rancorous, with the candidates feeding fat on tribal, ethnic and religious sentiments.

Candidates of these four political parties also dominate the race for the seats in the National Assembly across the states,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper