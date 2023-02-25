Obi Wins APC National Chair’s Polling Unit





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit to Labour Party after the ballots were counted on Saturday.

Abdullahi cast his vote around 1:30pm at the Angwan Rimi Ward Polling Unit 010 Keffi GRA, Nasarawa State at 1:30pm.

The LP scored 132 votes while the APC followed with 85 votes.

For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).

House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).

Speaking earlier with journalists, Abdullahi, expressed delight over the turnout of voters in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

He said the fact that the people defied the hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity was an indication that people were enthusiastic to elect their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper