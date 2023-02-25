Tiwa Savage’s ‘Water and Garri’ Movie Coming Soon





Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Prior to her first lead role as an actress in the yet to be released movie titled ‘Water and Garri’, queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage had made a few acting ventures. First as a cast in the third season of the television drama series Shuga Naija screened in 2013-14 as Shade Banjo. Another chance was given her in 2016 following a cameo in Jenifa’s Diary, a Nigerian television comedy series as herself, Tiwa Savage. She also had made an effort on stage in the all-star female play ‘For Colour Girls’, the Nigerian adaption of Tyler Perry’s movie and a Broadway theatrical.

As she further explores a new facet of her artistic expression, while maintaining her stay in the music front, Tiwa also co-directed the feature film set in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana. In a post via her Instagram page, the singer shared her excitement about the new project. She disclosed that she co-produced the film and also played the lead role. “This is about to be an…





Source: Thisday Newspaper