Why Eligible Citizens Must Come Out to Vote









Voting is an essential aspect of democratic governance as it is the only way through which the people can exercise their power to choose their leaders and shape their future. Nigeria, a country blessed with abundant human and natural resources, is poised for another democratic exercise as her citizens head to the polls to elect their leaders. It is time to get it right with a leader that will ensure that ALL citizens partake of the country’s blessedness.

Today, every eligible citizen must come out and vote. Voting is not just a civic duty; it is also a right and a privilege that must be exercised. Every vote counts, and every vote matters in determining who becomes the leader of our great country.

There are several benefits of voting that we must take into consideration. First and foremost, voting gives us the power to choose our leaders. This means that we have the opportunity to vote for people who have our best interests at heart, people who can drive our country…





Source: Thisday Newspaper