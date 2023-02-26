APC, PDP as their Own Opposition Parties





BRIEFINGNOTES

As each of the 18 political parties that participated in yesterday’s presidential and National Assembly elections is counting the losses inflicted by its rival parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party will also count self-inflicted losses, Ejiofor Alike reports

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collates the final results of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections held yesterday, each of the 18 political parties that participated in the elections is counting its electoral losses. While the losses suffered by 16 of the political parties were largely inflicted by the rival parties, the losses recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) partly arose from their failure to successfully manage their internal affairs.

PDP was nearly torn apart by the inordinate ambition of the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

On its part,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper