Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Optimistic as INEC Collates Final Poll Results





*Labour Party supporters shock Lagosians with impressive early results

*Polls witness good turnout, late arrival of materials

*Buhari votes for Tinubu, displays his ballot paper

Our Correspondents

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collates the final results of yesterday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and their counterparts in the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, respectively, have expressed confidence that they would emerge victorious in the presidential poll.

Nigerians went to the polls yesterday to elect a new president and federal lawmakers.

The elections saw a good voter turnout, late arrival of materials, and alleged disenfranchisement of voters by thugs in several polling units, particularly in Lagos…







Source: Thisday Newspaper