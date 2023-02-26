Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi Win Their Polling Units





*LP wins all polling units in Presidential Villa, floors APC in Adamu’s polling unit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, George Okoh in Makurdi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and their counterparts in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday delivered their polling units.

The APC presidential candidate scored 523 in Buhari’s Sarkin Yara Polling Unit in Daura, Katsina State, while Atiku and Obi scored three and zero, respectively.

Atiku also won the election in his polling unit 12 in Ajiya, Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State,

While Atiku secured 282 votes, Tinubu came a distant second with 57 votes.

Obi and Kwankwaso scored six and one vote, respectively.

Tinubu won his polling unit at Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos State, having polled 33 votes to beat…





Source: Thisday Newspaper