In Post-election Interview with Candidates, Tinubu Says He’s Waiting to Rework Nigeria





*Obi expresses worry over missing LP’s logo on ballot papers

*Kwankwaso decries BVAS failure, absence of party’s name on ballot

Dike Onwuamaeze and Sunday Ehigiator

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday declared that he was waiting to be declared the winner of the presidential election to start reworking the country in line with his vision.

In a series of post-election interviews with all leading candidates, Tinubu’s counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, expressed worry that the logo of his party was missing from some ballot papers used in the elections in several parts of the country.

This is coming as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has decried the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used at his polling unit immediately after he had voted and the absence of his party’s name on the ballot paper.

Tinubu, who…





Source: Thisday Newspaper