Lagos INEC Opens State Collation Centre, Says No Result Yet from LGs





About 24 hours after the opening of polls in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos State, no single result from the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) has arrived at the State Collation Centre.

Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) disclosed this during the official opening of the centre for final collation of election results in Lagos State at about 12.00 a.m. on Sunday.

Oladiji, who described the collation as a serious assignment, said that the centre was still awaiting results from all the 20 LGAs as at midnight.

The professor said: ”This is a serious national assignment that has brought us together here.

”It is also an assignment that is of international importance, and that explains why we have international observers here with us.

”Our job is simple. If we follow the well laid out procedures of INEC, we know it is very simple and easy.

