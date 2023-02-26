NBA Laments Late Arrival of INEC Officials, Materials





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed its displeasure over the late arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and voting materials across polling stations in the country.

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu acknowledged the difficulties in deploying manpower and materials for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued by the NBA Election Working Group yesterday, the President of NBA, Yakubu Maikyau described the situation as “regrettable.”

Maikyau said voters turned out hours ahead of polling but electoral officials arrived late.

“Our observers reported that apart from FCT, Ekiti, Lagos and Kaduna states, voting materials arrived more than one hour late in 75% of polling stations.”

He called on INEC to mobilise the back-up arrangement and deploy functioning BVAS machines, owing to complaints of nonfunctioning of the machines in some locations.

But Maikyau lauded the electoral…





Source: Thisday Newspaper