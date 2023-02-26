Obi Wins Presidential Villa Polling Units





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in all the nine polling units within and around the State House in Abuja.

Obi won the polling units while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came second and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.

The units where Obi won included PU 121, 131, 021, 130, 126, 128, 122, 06 and 123

Below are the results as declared by INEC at the polling units

ONE

PU 121 –

APC – 31

PDP – 32

NNPP – 1

LP – 58

AA – 1

Invalid – 3

TWO

PU 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

NNPP – 1

LP – 17

Invalid – 2

Total = 29

THREE

PU 021

LP – 58

APC – 31

PDP – 32

FOUR

PU 130

APC – 26

PDP – 24

LP – 113

FIVE

PU 126

LP – 42

APC – 11

PDP – 12

SIX

PU 128

LP – 12

APC – 1

PDP – 0

SEVEN

PU…







Source: Thisday Newspaper