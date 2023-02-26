Presidential Election Results: INEC Opens National Collation Centre, Sets Ground Rules





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared open the 2023 General Election National Collation Centrr in Abuja.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while declaring open the centre, also set ground rules for the collation process.

The rules, according to Yakubu, includes “results for each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shall be presented by the State Coalition Officers for the Presidential Election (SCOPE)”.

He said that thereafter he as the Returning Officer for the presidential election, who also doubles as the Chief Electoral Commissioner, would collate and announce the final result.

“This is a duty that I’m privileged to perform and it will be done here at this place,” he said.

Other rules, he said, included all accredited agents, observers, the media, the diplomatic community and security agencies should adhere to the sitting positions assigned to them.

“On arrival at the collation centre,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper