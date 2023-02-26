Speaker Gbajabiamila Reelected for 6th Term





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has hailed his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State for electing him for the 6th term.

Gbajabiamila emerged victorious during the presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday.

He polled 19,717 votes and defeated his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.

The Speaker was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency. Since then, he has won elections in the subsequent five election cycles, including Saturday’s.

During his 20-year journey in the House of Representatives so far, Gbajabiamila has served as Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Opposition Leader, and Majority Leader before getting elected as Speaker in 2019.

Reacting to the victory, Gbajabiamila said he remained grateful to the people of Surulere 1 for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper