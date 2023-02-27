Adedipe Predicts 3.32% GDP Growth in 2023





Ugo Aliogo

The Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr. ‘Biodun Adedipe, has predicted a positive 3.32 per cent gross domestic products (GDP) growth in 2023, a slight improvement over 3.19 percent for 2022.

Adedipe, who disclosed this at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Economic Outlook 2023,in Lagos said inflation rate is expected to moderate, but still double digit, therefore Nigerians should expect 17.76 per cent.

He hinted that monetary policy normalization could start as early as Q2, but assured for H2, with downward adjustment of MPR certain for H2. Expect 13.5 per cent, adding that lending rate would remain double digit.

He expressed confidence that accelerated manufacturing and focused export promotion would bring some stability to the Naira exchange rate, “official likely at about N480/$ and roadside at N705/$.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, First Bank of Nigeria…





Source: Thisday Newspaper