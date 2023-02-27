Agbalaka Targets U20 W’Cup Ticket with Flying Eagles





Two-consecutive ‘Man of the Match’ winner, at the on-going U-20 African Cup of Nations tournament, Solomon Agbalaka, is already looking beyond the euphoria of Flying Eagles’ qualification into the next round but wants the FIFA World Cup ticket.

The Nigerian team had enjoyed unbeaten run in the build-up to the tournament but their campaign was caused a set back by Junior Lions of Senegal in the opening match of the Group and the team is back in the grove now.

Following Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Mozambique on Saturday, the Broad City FC versatile defender who was again named the Man of the Match for the second time in the competition sees the team winning one of the continental tickets to the next U-21 World Cup finals in Indonesia.

Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad scored two screamers to give the record champions their second victory of the tournament after the lone goal win against host, Egypt earlier in the week.

“I’m happy to be named the Man of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper