Amidst Macro Economic Challenges, Banks’ Prime Lending Rate Hit 13.67% in January





Kayode Tokede

Amid severe macro economic challenges and increase in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), commercial banks’ prime lending rate to most credit-worthy customers increased to 13.67 per cent in January 2023, a 1.99 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase from 11.68 per cent in January 2022.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “Money Market Indicators,” the January figure was a 24-month high and it came on the heels of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN hike in its MPR rate to 17.5 per cent.

Prime lending rate is averaging at 16.57 per cent from January 2006 to January 2023 and it reached its all-time high of 19.66 per cent in November 2009 and a record low of 11.13 per cent in March 2021.

The prime lending is largely determined by the overnight rate which commercial banks lend one to another. The rate is also important for retail customers, as the rate directly affects the lending rates, which are available for mortgage, small business and personal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper