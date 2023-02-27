Dangote, Okonjo-Iweala Impressed with Nigeria’s Election Voters’ Turnout





* Analysts: Credible polls will spur economic growth, insist poor outcome dangerous

James Emejo in Abuja

Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala have said the turnout in Saturday’s presidential election was the highest he’d seen in more than two decades.

“The turnout is very, very impressive,” Dangote told Channels TV after voting in the commercial hub, Lagos.

“I’ve been voting since 1999 when we returned to democracy and this time around I’ve seen much more than the usual times,” Bloomberg quoted him to have added.

On her part, Okonjo-Iweala, who tweeted after casting her ballot, noted that the turnout was unbelievable, adding that it was the largest she had ever seen.

“The INEC officers finally arrived. My husband and I have just voted. The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted…





Source: Thisday Newspaper