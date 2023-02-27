Labour Party Wins Presidential Election in Edo





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) as winner of the Saturday presidential election in Edo State with 331,163 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 144,471 and 89,585 votes respectively.

The final results was announced Monday by INEC’s Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the declared results, the

total registered voters are 2,501,081, while the accredited voters are 603,894.

The votes are:

A – 739

AA – 329

AAC – 530

ADC – 2,306

ADP – 1069

APC – 144,471

APGA – 960

APN – 661

APP – 324

BP – 993

LP – 331,163

NNPP – 2,743

NRM – 393

PDP – 89,585

PRP – 216

SDP – 296

YPP – 406

ZLP – 4082

Total valid –…





Source: Thisday Newspaper