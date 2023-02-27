Labour Party Wins Presidential Election in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) as winner of the Saturday presidential election in Edo State with 331,163 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 144,471 and 89,585 votes respectively.
The final results was announced Monday by INEC’s Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
According to the declared results, the
total registered voters are 2,501,081, while the accredited voters are 603,894.
The votes are:
A – 739
AA – 329
AAC – 530
ADC – 2,306
ADP – 1069
APC – 144,471
APGA – 960
APN – 661
APP – 324
BP – 993
LP – 331,163
NNPP – 2,743
NRM – 393
PDP – 89,585
PRP – 216
SDP – 296
YPP – 406
ZLP – 4082
Total valid –…
Source: Thisday Newspaper