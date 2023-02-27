Obasanjo: BVAS Results Compromised by Bribed INEC Officials 





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Monday alleged that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been compromised to manipulate the results of the presidential election, conducted on Saturday.

Obasanjo specifically faulted the failure of the INEC to transmit the election results electronically through the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), via the INEC Server, which resulted in the use of manual collation system.

The former president expressed his mind in a press statement entitled ‘2023 Presidential Election: An Appeal for Caution’, made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo said he issued the statement to make President Muhammadu Buhari be aware of what is happening about the election, pointing out that there is danger ahead.

He alleged that what was been released manually did not reflect the wishes of Nigerians which they…





