PDP, LP Lead in Kaduna 

From John Shiklam in Kaduna
INEC has so far released 16 results of Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna state.
According to the results released by INEC returning Officer, Prof. Mahmud Zayad, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has so far won in eight Local Government Areas, while the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won six and two LGAs respectively.
The PDP, won Kauru, Lere, Ikara, Kagarko, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi and Soba LGAs.
The LP won Jaba Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Jama’a, Kaura and Kajuru LGAs
The APC won in Kaduna South and Sanga LGAs.
Details of the results are as follows:
JABA LGA
APC – 3,131
PDP – 8,798
LP – 9,967
NNPP- 335
KADUNA SOUTH LGA
APC- 29,596
PDP- 8,798
LP- 9,967
NNPP – 9,124
KAURU LGA
APC- 15, 870
PDP- 19, 018
LP- 11, 293
NNPP – 3,128
LERE LGA
APC- 24, 695
PDP- 34,149
LP-15,568
NNPP -7,264
IKARA LGA
APC = 17,297
PDP =…
Source: Thisday Newspaper