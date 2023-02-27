PDP, LP Lead in Kaduna 





From John Shiklam in Kaduna

INEC has so far released 16 results of Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna state.

According to the results released by INEC returning Officer, Prof. Mahmud Zayad, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has so far won in eight Local Government Areas, while the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won six and two LGAs respectively.

The PDP, won Kauru, Lere, Ikara, Kagarko, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi and Soba LGAs.

The LP won Jaba Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Jama’a, Kaura and Kajuru LGAs

The APC won in Kaduna South and Sanga LGAs.

Details of the results are as follows:

JABA LGA

APC – 3,131

PDP – 8,798

LP – 9,967

NNPP- 335

KADUNA SOUTH LGA

APC- 29,596

PDP- 8,798

LP- 9,967

NNPP – 9,124

KAURU LGA

APC- 15, 870

PDP- 19, 018

LP- 11, 293

NNPP – 3,128

LERE LGA

APC- 24, 695

PDP- 34,149

LP-15,568

NNPP -7,264

IKARA LGA

APC = 17,297

PDP =…





Source: Thisday Newspaper