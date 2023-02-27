PDP, LP, Others Call for Cancellation of Ekiti Election Results





•Aggrieved party should head for court, Says APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Action Alliance (AA) have called for the cancellation of the presidential election of Ekiti state, citing alleged over voting.

The State Collation Officer for Ekiti State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, on Sunday declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election in Ekiti.

He said Tinubu scored a total of 201,494 votes, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 89,554 votes, while Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi garnered 11,397 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 264 votes.

But at the resumption of collation of the presidential results on Monday in Abuja, the agent of the PDP, Senator Dino Melaye argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should cancel the election because there was over voting.

His words: “I…





Source: Thisday Newspaper