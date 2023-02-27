PDP to Buhari: Call APC, Tinubu to Order for Claiming Victory





*Raises the alarm over plot to alter results in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara

*Thanks Nigerians, asserts Atiku coasting home to victory

*Tasks INEC on transparent collation of results

*Ruling party warns against attempt to discredit exercise

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to order for claiming victory in an election they stood no chance.

The party, which claimed its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was the only one with national spread in Saturday’s presidential election, has alleged plot by some governors of the APC to alter results of the election in some states, including Katsina, Kaduna, Kano and Zamfara.

While thanking Nigerians for voting massively for Atiku, whom it said had begun to coast home to…





