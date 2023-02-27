SON: 50 YEARS ON





Carl Umegboro writes the Standards Organisation of Nigeria has done reasonably well

Nigeria’s journey to standardisation effectively began in 1971 with the establishment of the Nigerian Standards Organisation (NSO) as a department under the Federal Ministry of Industry. Birthed under Decree No 56 of 1971, The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, cap 412 of the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, SON had commenced operations on January 1, 1970 as Nigeria’s foremost standard regulatory body.

With its foremost office located at Onipanu, Lagos, the organisation had only two major departments, including The Standards Department and Quality Assurance Department, which included the laboratories. It was in this location that the development of standards occurred between 1971 and 1975. The organisation was, at the time, saddled with the responsibility to develop, coordinate, and come up with a road map for a sustainable quality management framework for effective standards…





Source: Thisday Newspaper