Updated: Obi Floors Tinubu in Lagos





Segun James

In a surprise outcome, Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party has beaten the strongman of Lagos politics, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.

Peter Obi won in nine local governments to win the state.

Peter Obi recorded victory in Lagos with 582,454 votes to defeat the his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was a shocking result as Lagos has remained under the over lordship of Tinubu since1999.

Giving the total votes cast, the collation officer in Lagos State, Prof Adenike Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said the LP candidate got 582,454 while APC got 572,606.

The total valid votes are: 1,271,451 while the rejected votes are 64,278. Total votes cast are: 1,335,729.

The latest report given by the collation officer in Lagos include:

Mushin LGA

Registered voters – 406132

Accredited voters – 73975

Valid votes – 71215

Rejected votes – 2713

Votes cast –…





Source: Thisday Newspaper