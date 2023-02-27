Upsets, Shock as National Assembly Elections’ Results Trickle In





*Speaker Gbajabiamila Reelected for 6th Term

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has hailed his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State for re-electing him for the 6th term.

Gbajabiamila emerged victorious during the presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday.

He polled 19,717 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.

The Speaker was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003 and had since won elections for five cycles, including last Saturday’s.

During his 20-year journey in the House of Representatives so far, Gbajabiamila has served as Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Opposition Leader, and Majority Leader before he was elected Speaker in 2019.

Reacting to the victory, Gbajabiamila said he remained grateful to the people of Surulere 1 for giving him the sixth term mandate, noting that he would not disappoint…





Source: Thisday Newspaper