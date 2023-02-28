2023 Polls: Marwa Commends NDLEA Officers for Good Conduct, Blocking Access to Drugs





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has commended officers, men and women of the anti-narcotics body for their good conduct, visibility and blocking access to illicit substances during the Presidential and National Assembly election at the weekend.

The agency as a member of the Inter-Consultative Committee on Election Security,( ICCES), had deployed almost 10,000 personnel across the country during election last Saturday with a Situation Room at its National Headquarters in Abuja for a round the clock monitoring of the polls through field reports from officers and men spread nationwide.

In his reaction to the preliminary reports collated across all the Area, State and Zonal Commands of the agency, Marwa said he was satisfied with the professional conduct of NDLEA personnel deployed across the country, their working synergy with other security agencies and most…





Source: Thisday Newspaper